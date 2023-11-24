November 24, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Climate shapes life-history traits of abundant bacteria in Qinghai-Tibet plateau

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Climate shapes life-history traits of abundant bacteria in Qinghai-Tibet plateau
Credit: Science of The Total Environment (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2023.168353

Microorganisms are essential to grassland soil ecosystems and play a critical role in biogeochemical cycles. Microbial communities can be classified into distinct ecological groups based on common life-history traits, which reveals the processes in highly heterogeneous microbial communities. However, our understanding of climate-dependent life history strategies and driving mechanisms of microbial community assembly in riparian grasslands is very limited.

Researchers from the Wuhan Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) investigated the differences in the life history strategies of abundant and rare in riparian soils of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau under different climatic conditions and their effects on the , assembly processes, and functionality of the .

The results showed that the abundant bacteria of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau grassland soils in the Lhasa and Nyang watersheds exhibited different life history strategies due to pronounced differences in . The findings were published in Science of the Total Environment, titled "The unique climate shapes distinct life-history traits of abundant bacteria in Tibetan plateau grassland soil."

The abundant bacteria in the humid and warm climate of the Nyang River watershed were more characterized by the r-strategy (proteobacteria-dominated), while the abundant bacteria in the arid and harsh climate of the Lhasa River were more characterized by the K-strategy (acidobacteria-dominated).

The different life-history strategies of these bacterial communities resulted in different community compositions, assembly processes, coexistence patterns, and ecological roles of soil bacteria in the two different riparian grasslands.

The community assembly and niche width results suggested that the bacterial community in the Lhasa region was more susceptible to environmental selection than that in the Nyang region.

In addition, the competitive potential within bacterial communities was higher, and abundant bacteria in the Lhasa region had stronger cooperative potential and greater metabolic capacity than those in the Nyang region.

This is the first study to investigate the life-history strategies of abundant vs. rare bacteria. It shows that differences in life-history strategies of abundant bacteria are much more significant than those of rare bacteria.

This research reveals the life-history strategies of bacteria of different abundance in the context of global climate change and how they maintain in riparian grassland ecosystems.

More information: Shuxin Liang et al, The unique climate shapes distinct life-history traits of abundant bacteria in Tibetan Plateau grassland soil, Science of The Total Environment (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2023.168353

Journal information: Science of the Total Environment

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Climate shapes life-history traits of abundant bacteria in Qinghai-Tibet plateau (2023, November 24) retrieved 24 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-climate-life-history-traits-abundant-bacteria.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers find maintenance mechanism of microbial diversity in Tibet wetlands
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can a COVID vaccine cause a cancer (e.g., lymphoma) to be worse?

1 hour ago

Remove cancer with centrifugal forces?

1 hour ago

Are cones in eyes sized to the light's wavelengths they perceive?

2 hours ago

Some interesting info on Vaccinations -- WHO guidelines on the influenza vaccine

20 hours ago

Sars-Cov2, RSV declining; Human Metapneumovirus increased

Nov 23, 2023

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

Nov 23, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)