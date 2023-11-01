November 1, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

China's smog problem explained

by Matthew WALSH

Pollution has been classified as "severe" in some areas has lowered visibility to less than 50 metres (164 feet)
Pollution has been classified as "severe" in some areas has lowered visibility to less than 50 meters (164 feet).

A thick haze has this week smothered Beijing and surrounding areas, with tens of millions of people in northern China under severe pollution warnings.

Here's what you need to know about the smog in northern China:

Just how bad is it?

China's weather office has said "foggy and hazy" conditions are prevalent in the capital Beijing, the megacity of Tianjin, and parts of the provinces of Hebei, Shandong and Hubei, home to more than 100 million people in total.

Many of Beijing's 22 million residents donned on Wednesday morning as they snaked through streets shrouded in a gray haze.

The in some areas has been classified as "severe" and has at times lowered visibility to less than 50 meters (164 feet).

Beijing has experienced five days with "unhealthy" pollution levels in the last week, compared to just three such days in the past three weeks, monitoring firm IQAir's data showed.

IQAir said Beijing was the third most-polluted major city on Earth on Wednesday, just ahead of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.

Beijing's concentrations of hazardous PM 2.5 particles were more than 20 times higher than World Health Organisation guidelines, the firm said.

PM 2.5 particles, if inhaled, can have serious health risks, linked to in people with heart or , as well as a host of breathing and other health issues, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Are things getting better?

A decade ago, Beijing routinely choked in off-the-charts smog that stoked public health anxiety and was dubbed the "airpocalypse" by Western commentators.

China declared "war on pollution" after winning the Winter Olympics bid in 2015, shutting down dozens of coal plants and relocating heavy industries.

That has brought significant improvements, but air quality often remains below World Health Organization standards and severe pollution is common in China's capital.

In March and April, Beijing experienced six days when pollution levels were considered "very unhealthy"—meaning air quality had reached emergency levels, data from the US embassy showed.

Beijing also experienced five days of "unhealthy" pollution levels around October and November last year.

China is the world's biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases driving climate change, such as carbon dioxide.

A recent jump in approvals for has added to concerns that China will backtrack on its goals to peak emissions between 2026 and 2030 and become carbon-neutral by 2060.

What are the causes?

The capital's location plays a role. Nestled between deserts to the north and dense industrial clusters to the south and east, the direction of the prevailing wind can often determine whether the city sees blue skies or dense smog.

But the bad air is also man-made: highly-polluting heavy industry, the common use of coal burning for electricity and vehicle emissions, IQAir said.

Beijing's city government has blamed "unfavorable weather conditions" such as and unseasonably hot temperatures.

It has said that colder weather may help dissipate the pollution.

What steps have been taken?

The second-highest air pollution alert is in place in Beijing until the end of Thursday.

The alert orders businesses, builders and transport firms to cut their emissions as a matter of urgency.

Further curbs, such as temporary bans on the use of some high-emissions vehicles, will come into force if the highest alert—already in force in parts of Hebei province—is triggered.

Authorities have also urged residents to reduce outdoor activities and strenuous exercise during periods of high pollution.

© 2023 AFP

Citation: China's smog problem explained (2023, November 1) retrieved 1 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-china-smog-problem.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

North China smog to last until mid-November: state media
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Geological deposits of hydrogen

Oct 30, 2023

Ambient air has an odor after removing respirator

Oct 29, 2023

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Oct 28, 2023

Calderas and 'Super-Eruptions'

Oct 27, 2023

CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE OTIS Acapulco, Mexico

Oct 26, 2023

Direction (bearing) of sunrise/sunset

Oct 26, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)