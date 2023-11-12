November 12, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

A new approach to understanding Aboriginal foodways

by University of Queensland

A new approach to understanding Aboriginal foodways
Remains of a gunyah on Country. Credit: Michael Westaway

A University of Queensland-led research team says the key to a more sustainable food future may be a better understanding of ancient Indigenous food production systems.

Their ARC Discovery project "Testing the Dark Emu hypothesis" combines bioarchaeology, archaeobotany, palynology, ethnobotany and in partnership with Indigenous communities to challenge existing perspectives. The research is published in Archaeology of Food and Foodways.

UQ bioarchaeologist Associate Professor Michael Westaway said transdisciplinary research was needed to confirm whether Aboriginal communities were farmers rather than foragers, with evidence of early aquaculture and possibly cultivation.

"We're working closely with Indigenous communities, because Aboriginal people are increasingly keen to gain insights into how their people cared for Country and developed these types of sustainable food production systems," Dr. Westaway said.

"We've found extensive evidence the largest forager quarries in the world were in western Queensland, where the Mithaka people extracted stone slabs to make grinding stones for processing seeds.

"We've also excavated the fireplaces of gunyahs, traditional Aboriginal huts, and found remnants of burned carbonized seeds, which archaeobotanists are now examining to identify the species."

Dr. Westaway said pollen cores taken from ancient lake beds also allowed the team to reconstruct how the surrounding vegetation had changed over time.

"The ethnohistory shows us that Aboriginal people would prepare for a big flood by burning the surrounding riverine plains, to increase the productivity of the landscape," he said. "By identifying carbon peaks in the cores from the lake beds, we can learn about the timing of the burnings.

"We believe we're seeing records that indicate domestication of landscapes, which is an exciting element."

The research team has also looked at plant genetics, including drought resistance.

UQ Professor of Innovation in Agriculture Robert Henry said a methodical, transdisciplinary approach was necessary to reveal the complete story of ancient Indigenous food production.

"I'm looking at the contemporary flora and how the plants there now might have been changed by humans over time," Professor Henry said. "These can include changes in seed size or whether the plant would have been edible and trying to link that with the archaeological findings.

"This is significant from an agricultural point of view, as there may have been practices in the past that are useful to know about for the future. Climate change means we will have to adapt agriculture to new climates, as they did in the past."

Dr. Westaway said the research had the potential to open new ways of thinking about using in a more sustainable way, that would support new industry.

More information: Michael C. Westaway et al, Transdisciplinary Approaches to Understanding Past Australian Aboriginal Foodways, Archaeology of Food and Foodways (2023). DOI: 10.1558/aff.18161

Provided by University of Queensland

Citation: A new approach to understanding Aboriginal foodways (2023, November 12) retrieved 12 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-approach-aboriginal-foodways.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Farmers or foragers? Pre-colonial Aboriginal food production was hardly that simple
40 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mt St Helens - More than 400 earthquakes, yet no imminent eruption

Nov 10, 2023

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Nov 10, 2023

Rare 5.3 Mag earthquake jolts West Texas

Nov 9, 2023

M7.1 Earthquake, Banda Sea, Indonesia aftershocks

Nov 8, 2023

Why is keeping tap water turned on considered wastage?

Nov 7, 2023

Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano eruption - October/November 2023

Nov 4, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)