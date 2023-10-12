October 12, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

One small step towards lunar roads, a potentially giant leap for creating infrastructure on the moon

by Nature Publishing Group

One small step towards lunar roads
3 kW laser power output on a 45 mm laser spot consolidating interlocking structures within the EAC-1A powder bed. Credit: Jens Günster, BAM

It may be possible to create paved roads and landing pads on the moon by using lasers to melt lunar soil into a more solid, layered substance, reports a proof-of-concept study in Scientific Reports. Although these experiments were carried out on Earth using a substitute for lunar dust, these findings demonstrate the viability of the technique and suggest it could be replicated on the moon. However, further work may be needed to refine the process, according to the authors.

Moon dust poses a significant challenge to lunar rovers as, due to the low levels of gravity, it tends to float around when disturbed and can damage equipment. Therefore, the infrastructure such as roads and landing pads will be essential to mitigate dust issues and facilitate transport on the moon. However, transporting materials for construction from Earth is costly, so it will be essential to use the resources available on the moon.

Ginés-Palomares, Miranda Fateri, and Jens Günster melted a fine-grained material called EAC-1A (developed by ESA as a substitute for lunar soil) with a to simulate how can be melted by focused on the moon into a solid substance.

The authors experimented with laser beams of different strengths and sizes (up to 12 kilowatts and 100 millimeters across respectively) in order to create a robust material, although they established that criss-crossing or overlapping the laser beam path led to cracking. They developed a strategy using a 45 millimeter diameter laser beam to produce triangular, hollow-centered geometric shapes approximately 250 millimeters in size. These could be interlocked to create across large areas of which could serve as roads and landing pads, suggest the authors.

One small step towards lunar roads
Rendering of paved road and landing pad, on the lunar surface. Credit: Liquifer Systems Group

To reproduce this approach on the moon, the authors calculate that a lens of approximately 2.37 meters squared would need to be transported from Earth to act as a sunlight concentrator in place of the laser. The relatively small size of equipment needed would be an advantage in future moon missions.

More information: Juan-Carlos Ginés-Palomares, Laser melting manufacturing of large elements of lunar regolith simulant for paving on the Moon, Scientific Reports (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-42008-1. www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-42008-1

Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Nature Publishing Group

Citation: One small step towards lunar roads, a potentially giant leap for creating infrastructure on the moon (2023, October 12) retrieved 12 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-small-lunar-roads-potentially-giant.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Image: MoonLIGHT retroreflector bound for the moon
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How can we be sure that Leavitt’s law works?

Oct 11, 2023

Radio Telescope - Home Built

Oct 10, 2023

Sample and Return of Asteroid Bennu - live on Oct 20, 2020 at 1720 GMT

Oct 10, 2023

Supernova Ejection: How Large Are the Chunks?

Oct 9, 2023

Is the Sun's photosphere fluorescent?

Oct 9, 2023

Why isn't there an effort to name non-stellar celestial objects?

Oct 9, 2023

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)