NASA's LRO observes Chandrayaan-3 landing site
NASA's LRO—the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter—spacecraft imaged the Chandrayaan-3 landing site on the moon's surface.
The ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the moon on Aug. 23, 2023. The Chandrayaan-3 landing site is located about 600 kilometers from the moon's South Pole.
The LROC (short for LRO Camera) acquired an oblique view (42-degree slew angle) of the lander four days later. The bright halo around the vehicle resulted from the rocket plume interacting with the fine-grained regolith (soil).
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center