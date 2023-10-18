October 18, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Sea change: New blueprint for Southern Ocean survival

by University of Tasmania

Sea change: new blueprint for Southern Ocean survival
Credit: Pat James AAD

More than 200 scientists from 19 countries will release the first comprehensive assessment of trends in Southern Ocean ecosystems on 18 October, in a reportmade available on Zenodo and written specifically for policy makers.

The "Marine Ecosystem Assessment for the Southern Ocean (MEASO)" stresses that is the most significant driver of species and ecosystem change in the Southern Ocean and coastal Antarctica.

"Long-term maintenance of Southern Ocean ecosystems, particularly polar-adapted Antarctic species and coastal systems, can only be achieved by urgent global action to curb climate change and ," the says.

Co-convenor Dr. Andrew Constable of the University of Tasmania said that the five-year MEASO process was modeled on a working group of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). "MEASO is like an IPCC report for the Southern Ocean, and in a similar way we have distilled the science into an easy-to-read and concise summary to inform politicians and around the world.

"We've launched this report to coincide with this year's international meeting of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) in Hobart," Dr. Constable said.

CCAMLR is the international body under the Antarctic Treaty System responsible for the conservation of marine ecosystems in the Southern Ocean, with membership of 26 nations and the European Union.

MEASO co-convenor Dr. Jess Melbourne-Thomas from Australia's national science agency CSIRO said that the Southern Ocean around Antarctica is absorbing most of the global temperature rise. "The unique wildlife of the Southern Ocean is feeling the heat and, together with additional pressures from fisheries, tourism, and pollution, faces an uncertain future.

"As well as its fundamental importance to biodiversity, the Southern Ocean is crucial to by providing us with food and helping to control our climate," Dr. Melbourne-Thomas said.

Professor Nathan Bindoff, leader of the Australian Antarctic Program Partnership at the University of Tasmania, said that the MEASO process should continue in this critical decade for action on climate. "Currently assessments of change in habitats, species and in the Southern Ocean are compiled separately for at least ten different international organizations or processes.

"Bringing the best-available science together in a timely fashion through the MEASO process is an excellent way to harmonize the information for policy makers," Prof Bindoff said.

More information: Marine Ecosystem Assessment for the Southern Ocean: Summary for Policymakers, Zenodo (2023). DOI: 10.5281/zenodo.8359585

Provided by University of Tasmania

Citation: Sea change: New blueprint for Southern Ocean survival (2023, October 18) retrieved 18 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-sea-blueprint-southern-ocean-survival.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists call for setting limits, possible moratorium on fishing in Antarctica's Southern Ocean
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Ambient air has an odor after removing respirator

1 hour ago

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

22 hours ago

Direction (bearing) of sunrise/sunset

Oct 17, 2023

Where did the water come from in Antarctica?

Oct 16, 2023

Why is keeping tap water turned on considered wastage?

Oct 16, 2023

Can London Basin drift east-west?

Oct 16, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)