October 30, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Roe v. Wade repeal impacts where young women choose to go to college, researcher finds

by Portland State University

university
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The impacts of Roe v. Wade's reversal in 2022 are still being understood, but new research from Portland State's Rajiv Sharma provides another piece of the puzzle.

Sharma has found that in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, female students are more likely to choose a university or college in states where abortion rights and access are upheld. The research, conducted with the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, indicates a potential impact on future workforces and in states with stricter abortion laws as young people often live and work in the state they go to college.

The research team is currently collecting data on first-year students who are part of the first class to apply to college in a post-Roe world. Sharma argues if the trend continues and college applicants to less selective institutions in states with limited , the economic implications could be larger than initially discovered.

The findings are published in the journal Economics Letters.

More information: Brigham Walker et al, Anticipatory impacts of the repeal of Roe v. Wade on female college applicants, Economics Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.econlet.2023.111379

Journal information: Economics Letters

Provided by Portland State University

Citation: Roe v. Wade repeal impacts where young women choose to go to college, researcher finds (2023, October 30) retrieved 30 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-roe-wade-repeal-impacts-young.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Information about abortion care largely omitted or buried on 80% of health systems' patient-facing websites
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

4 hours ago

Music to Lift Your Soul: 4 Genres & Honorable Mention

Oct 29, 2023

Today's Fusion Music: T Square, Cassiopeia, Rei & Kanade Sato

Oct 26, 2023

Origin of this phrase: "We shall see what we shall see..."

Oct 24, 2023

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

Oct 21, 2023

Bach, Bach, and more Bach please

Oct 17, 2023

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)