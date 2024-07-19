Portland State University (PSU) is a public state urban university located in downtown Portland, Oregon, United States. Founded in 1946, it has the largest overall undergraduate and graduate enrollment of any university in the state of Oregon. It is also the only public university in the state that is located in a major metropolitan city. Portland State is part of the Oregon University System (OUS). The athletic teams are known as the Portland State Vikings with school colors of green and white. Teams compete at the NCAA Division I Level, primarily in the Big Sky Conference. Schools at PSU include the School of Business Administration, Graduate School of Education, School of Fine and Performing Arts, School of Social Work, College of Urban and Public Affairs, Maseeh College of Engineering and Computer Science, and the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Address 1719 SW 10th Ave, Portland, Oregon, United States of America 97201 Website http://www.pdx.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portland_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

