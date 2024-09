Economics Letters aims to be a valuable addition to the specialist literature, offering quick dissemination and easy accessibility of new results, models and methods in all fields of economic research. All researchers are welcome to submit their articles to Economics Letters, and especially young researchers and advanced graduate students are encouraged to submit their articles.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/economics-letters/ Impact factor 0.593 ()

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA