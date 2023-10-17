October 17, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

NASA September 2023 temperature data shows continued record warming

by Katy Mersmann, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

temperature
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Continuing the temperature trend from this summer, September 2023 was the hottest September on record, according to scientists at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS). The month also set the record for the highest temperature anomaly—the largest difference from the long-term average.

This visualization shows global temperature anomalies along with the underlying seasonal cycle. Temperatures advance from January through December left to right, rising during warmer months and falling during cooler months. The color of each line represents the year, with colder purples for the 1960s and warmer oranges and yellows for more recent years. A long-term warming trend can be seen as the height of each month increases over time, the result of human activities releasing like carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

"What's remarkable is that these record values are happening before the peak of the current El Niño event, whereas in 2016 the previous record values happened in the spring, after the peak," said Gavin Schmidt, director of GISS. El Niño is the warm phase of a naturally recurring pattern of trade winds and in the Eastern Tropical Pacific that influences and precipitation patterns.

Credit: NASA/Peter Jacobs

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA September 2023 temperature data shows continued record warming (2023, October 17) retrieved 17 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-nasa-september-temperature.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Here's what's driving the record autumn heat (it's not just carbon emissions)
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Direction (bearing) of sunrise/sunset

7 hours ago

Where did the water come from in Antarctica?

Oct 16, 2023

Why is keeping tap water turned on considered wastage?

Oct 16, 2023

Can London Basin drift east-west?

Oct 16, 2023

M6.3 South of Australia

Oct 13, 2023

RIP Jason Morgan, pioneer of the theory of plate tectonics, the basis of modern geology

Oct 12, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)