October 19, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Mung bean peptides–calcium chelate: A promising alternative to traditional calcium supplements

by TranSpread

Mung bean peptides-calcium chelate: a promising alternative to traditional calcium supplements
Morphological characterization of MBP and MBP-Ca. Scanning electron microscopic images of MBP (A) and MBP-Ca (B). Surface elemental compositions of MBP (C) and MBP-Ca (D). Particle size distribution of MBP and MBP-Ca (E). Asterisk indicates statistical significance (** p < 0.01) compared to the MBP control group. Credit: Foods (2023). DOI: 10.3390/foods12051058

In a promising breakthrough for dietary supplements, researchers led by Associate Prof. Dong Lin at Guiyang University, China, have successfully synthesized mung bean peptides–calcium chelate (MBP-Ca), offering an eco-friendly and efficient source of calcium and highlighting the compound's unique properties. The study, titled "Process Optimization, Structural Characterization, and Calcium Release Rate Evaluation of Mung Bean Peptides-Calcium Chelate," was published on March 2, 2023, in Foods.

Under optimal conditions, MBP-Ca achieved an impressive calcium chelating rate of 86.26%. Unlike its precursor, MBP-Ca is rich in (32.74%) and aspartic acid (15.10%), signifying its distinct composition.

The study elucidates the mechanism behind calcium binding to MBP, involving carboxyl oxygen, carbonyl oxygen, and amino nitrogen atoms. This interaction leads to intra- and , resulting in the folding and aggregation of MBP. Consequently, the secondary structure of MBP-Ca exhibits a 1.90% increase in β-sheet content, a 124.42 nm size expansion, and a transformation from a dense and smooth surface structure to fragmented and coarse blocks.

In comparison to conventional calcium supplements like CaCl2, MBP-Ca demonstrates superior calcium release rates under diverse conditions, including varying temperatures, pH levels, and simulated gastrointestinal digestion. This enhanced release rate is pivotal for calcium transport and absorption, making MBP-Ca a promising dietary calcium supplement with improved bioavailability.

This research leverages mung bean-derived MBP-Ca to address while providing a practical dietary solution. Further investigations into MBP-Ca's absorption efficiency and specific mechanisms hold the promise of advancing dietary calcium supplementation and enhancing overall human health.

More information: Wenliang Zhai et al, Process Optimization, Structural Characterization, and Calcium Release Rate Evaluation of Mung Bean Peptides-Calcium Chelate, Foods (2023). DOI: 10.3390/foods12051058

Provided by TranSpread

Citation: Mung bean peptides–calcium chelate: A promising alternative to traditional calcium supplements (2023, October 19) retrieved 19 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-mung-bean-peptidescalcium-chelate-alternative.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

On Nutrition: Calcium and kidney stones
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How do I synthesize Cedryl Acetate for perfumery?

Oct 16, 2023

Electrolysis: Dark blue oxide from steel?

Oct 14, 2023

Light Heavy and Semiheavy Water Equilibrium

Oct 8, 2023

NMR Spectrum - expected triplets appear as singlets

Oct 5, 2023

How can I compute energy from a protein PDB file?

Oct 2, 2023

Is there an acid that could dissolve Aluminium & leave Copper alone?

Oct 1, 2023

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)