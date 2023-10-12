October 12, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Clothing is key: Van Dyck portrait captures 'moment in the history of race-making'

by Kate Blackwood, Cornell University

Clothing is key: Van Dyck portrait captures 'moment in the history of race-making'
'Portrait of Elena Grimaldi Cattaneo’ by Anthony van Dyck. Widner Collection/National Gallery of Art. Credit: Cornell University

For years, art historian Ana Howie had been intrigued by Anthony van Dyck's striking 1632 portrait of Italian noblewoman Elena Grimaldi Cattaneo—and was not satisfied with scholarly understandings of the work.

"It is an incredibly powerful painting to see in real life as it is over life-size, and I felt there was so much more to say about its , messaging and links to the histories of Genoa and the Atlantic World," Howie said. "Moreover, the perfectly encapsulates the threads that my research weaves together."

Howie, assistant professor of Renaissance, Baroque and early modern art in the Department of History of Art and Visual Studies, used her expertise in cultures of dressing, European imperialism and artistic networks to uncover a story tying Genoa's elite families to globalized material trade—and Atlantic and Mediterranean slavery.

"Materializing the Global: Textiles, Color, and Race in a Genoese Portrait by Anthony van Dyck" is published in Renaissance Quarterly.

"Works like 'The Portrait of Elena Grimaldi Cattaneo' and the goods they portray cannot be divorced from the human implications of early modern material culture," Howie said.

More information: Ana Howie, Materializing the Global: Textiles, Color, and Race in a Genoese Portrait by Anthony van Dyck, Renaissance Quarterly (2023). DOI: 10.1017/rqx.2023.203

Provided by Cornell University

Citation: Clothing is key: Van Dyck portrait captures 'moment in the history of race-making' (2023, October 12) retrieved 12 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-key-van-dyck-portrait-captures.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Synchrotron technique reveals more details of mysterious underlying portrait in Renaissance painting
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

M6.3 South of Australia

3 hours ago

RIP Jason Morgan, pioneer of the theory of plate tectonics, the basis of modern geology

6 hours ago

Big Dust Storm in Egypt

21 hours ago

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 27, 2023

Lack of dandelions this year

Sep 26, 2023

Earth thermal feedback effects

Sep 18, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)