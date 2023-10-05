Foxes in Massachusetts caught and injured in illegal animal traps, police are investigating

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Red Fox. Credit: Jonn Leffmann/Wikipedia/CC BY 3.0

Police are trying to find out who has been setting illegal animal traps, which recently caught and injured foxes in the Boston-area.

The Arlington Police Department and Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating multiple reports of illegal animal traps. The use of leg hold traps has been banned in Massachusetts since 1975.

The first incident was reported in the middle of September when Arlington Police learned that a fox had one of its front legs caught in a leg hold trap in the area of Avola and Udine streets.

Police contacted MassWildlife and state Environmental Police, while the local department launched an investigation to locate the injured animal and to identify those responsible for setting the trap.

Then days later, Arlington Police received a second report about the same injured fox. Arlington Police have since received no new information about this animal.

Then last weekend, Arlington officers were called to the area of Hibbert Street for a report of a different fox with a metal leg hold trap caught on its left front paw.

The fox entered an open garage and officers barricaded the animal inside the garage with help from state Environmental Police and Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford.

The fox was captured safely and transported to Newhouse Wildlife Rescue, where the animal's leg was amputated. The fox is now recovering.

Also, on Monday, Animal Control Officer Courtney Wilson and Officer Michael Foley were dispatched to the area of Tower Road for a report of a sick animal. First responders were able to locate a sick fox that was lying on grass nearby, and were able to net and crate the fox safely.

The fox was transported to Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford. Later that evening, the fox died after efforts were made to save its life.

Police are urging anyone who may have information about the injured fox or the use of illegal animal traps in the area to call the Arlington Police Department at 781-643-1212.

2023 MediaNews Group, Inc. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.