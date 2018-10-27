Aussie cops to the roo-scue as kangaroo caught in surf

October 28, 2018
While known for their jumping prowess, most kangaroos are also capable swimmers although they rarely take to the water
While known for their jumping prowess, most kangaroos are also capable swimmers although they rarely take to the water

A kangaroo that hopped into the sea for a dip at a Melbourne beach had to be rescued by Australian police and brought back to life with CPR, officers said Sunday.

Officers said they were called to Safety Beach in Melbourne on Saturday afternoon amid reports the native animal was struggling in the water.

When they arrived, the roo had already made its way back onto dry land and was on the sand covered with a blanket by a beachgoer.

But as they approached, it suddenly turned around and bounded back into the waves.

"It began to swim but got into difficulty in the swell and breaking waves and went under water a couple of times," Victoria Police said in a statement.

Two officers jumped into the water and managed to bring the marsupial, by now unconscious, back to a grassy area and resuscitate it using compressions.

They did not use the "kiss of life"—mouth-to-mouth resuscitation—a Victoria Police spokeswoman told AFP.

The was then brought to a station and after an assessment, officers said it was "in good spirits and lucky to be alive given the amount of saltwater he inhaled".

While known for their jumping prowess, most kangaroos are also capable swimmers although they rarely take to the water

Explore further: Two rare sea lion attacks shut down cove in San Francisco Bay

Related Stories

Kangaroo checks in to Australian Airport

October 16, 2013

Australian police had to lock down part of Melbourne Airport Wednesday after a kangaroo bounced into the terminal and surprised passengers shopping in a pharmacy.

Serious games for police officers under stress

March 15, 2017

Stress has a negative impact on the wellbeing and performance of police officers, because it affects their judgements and decisiveness. Supported by an NWO grant of over 750.000 euros, Radboud researchers Karin Roelofs, Isabela ...

Recommended for you

Big bees fly better in hotter temps than smaller ones do

October 28, 2018

Arizona State University researchers have found that larger tropical stingless bee species fly better in hot conditions than smaller bees do. Larger size may help certain bee species better tolerate high body temperatures. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.