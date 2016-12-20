Now boar-ding—wild pig chase at Hong Kong airport

A wild boar led police on a chase after it wandered onto the apron of the international airport

A wild boar led Hong Kong police on a merry chase after it wandered onto the apron of Hong Kong's international airport on Tuesday.

Several officers were able to trap the animal, holding it down with their plastic riot shields after they caught up with it at Chek Lap Kok International Airport.

"Around 2:30 pm, there was a wild pig that entered the restricted area where the planes are parked," an Airport Authority spokeswoman told AFP.

"The airport police unit was mobilised and subdued the pig," she said, adding that operations at the airport were not affected.

Video published on the Apple Daily website showed the animal dashing away from police.

"It's running over here! It's covered in blood," a man filming the pig from a vehicle commented.

Photographs showed blood on the beast's nose and mouth as it lay on the ground under the crush of three police shields.

It was an adult female, around one metre (three feet) long and weighed around 50 kilograms (110 pounds), local media reported citing a spokesperson from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department.

It had reportedly been transferred to an animal management centre to have hits wounds inspected.

Wild boars are widespread in the Hong Kong countryside and occasionally wander into villages and urban areas in search of food.

The agriculture department advises people not to approach them as they may become aggressive if threatened.

A wild pig caused havoc in 2015 when it wandered into a shop knocking down a mannequin and briefly entered a changing room, forcing staff and customers to leave.

