September 14, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Mini space thruster that runs on water

by European Space Agency

Mini space thruster that runs on water
Credit: URA Thrusters

This tiny fingernail-length space thruster chip runs on the greenest propellant of all: water.

Designed to maneuver the smallest classes of satellite, the operation of this Iridium Catalyzed Electrolysis CubeSat Thruster (ICE-Cube Thruster) developed with Imperial College in the U.K. is based on electrolysis.

Avoiding any need for bulky gaseous propellant storage, an associated electrolyzer runs a 20-watt current through water to produce hydrogen and oxygen to propel the thruster.

The ICE-Cube Thruster is so small in scale—with its and measuring less than 1mm in length—that it could only be assembled using a MEMS (Micro-Electrical Mechanical Systems) approach, borrowing methods from the microelectronics sector.

A test campaign achieved 1.25 millinewtons of thrust at a specific impulse of 185 seconds on a sustained basis. Testing took place through an ESA General Support Technology Program De-Risk activity, to prove the thruster's feasibility in a laboratory testing.

The gathered during this activity will help guide development of a flight-representative "Engineering Model" of the propulsion system, including the electrolyzer. This will be led by URA Thrusters in collaboration with Imperial.

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Mini space thruster that runs on water (2023, September 14) retrieved 14 September 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-09-mini-space-thruster.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Image: CubeSat micro-pulsed plasma thruster
0 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)