September 7, 2020

Image: Plasma propulsion for small satellites

by European Space Agency

Image: Plasma propulsion for small satellites
Credit: SENER

A test firing of Europe's Helicon Plasma Thruster, developed with ESA by SENER and the Universidad Carlos III's Plasma & Space Propulsion Team (EP2-UC3M) in Spain. This compact, electrodeless and low voltage design is ideal for the propulsion of small satellites, including maintaining the formation of large orbital constellations.

While traditional chemical have fundamental upper limits, electric propulsion pumps extra energy into the thrust reaction to reach much higher propellant velocities by accelerating propellant using . There are many methods of electric propulsion, many of which require electrodes to apply a current, increasing thruster cost and complexity.

By contrast the Helicon Plasma Thruster uses high power radio frequency waves to excite the propellant into a plasma.

Since the very first test ignition was achieved using in ESA's Propulsion Laboratory in the Netherlands, in 2015, the HPT has evolved through repeated test campaigns at the EPL and EP2's own facility, leading to improved levels of ionization and acceleration efficiency and a compact, lighter design.

Explore further

Image: CubeSat micro-pulsed plasma thruster
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: Plasma propulsion for small satellites (2020, September 7) retrieved 7 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-image-plasma-propulsion-small-satellites.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Apparent vs actual position of stars

10 hours ago

What is the definition of a black hole?

Sep 06, 2020

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 05, 2020

Sun observation (Gregor / Teneriffa)

Sep 05, 2020

Adding more meteorites to my collection

Sep 05, 2020

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 05, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments