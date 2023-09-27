September 27, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Migrating humpback whales around the world seen rolling in and playing with seaweed

by Carley Rosengreen, Griffith University

'Seaweed mask' adds to whale-y good day spa offerings
Credit: Lorinnah Hesper

First it was a sandy skin scrub, now it's been reported that migrating humpback whales are using seaweed to play with and roll in, according to new research.

Griffith University's Dr. Olaf Meynecke, from the Coastal and Marine Research Center and Manager of the Whales and Climate Program, has previously documented rolling in sandy substrates off the Gold Coast, Australian coastline as a possible way of removing dead skin cells and parasites during their migrations.

However, a new paper from Dr. Meynecke has analyzed another understudied behavior in baleen (filter-feeding) whales such as in different populations across the northern and southern hemispheres. They appeared to roll around and "play" with clumps of kelp and seaweed at the water's surface.

The study, "What's at Play: Humpback Whale Interaction with Seaweed Is a Global Phenomenon," published in the Journal of Marine Science and Engineering, also emphasizes that the behavior was similar in , regardless of where in the world it occurred.

Dr. Meynecke analyzed three instances of "kelping" on the east coast of Australia derived from aerial observations, as well as 100 documented interactions with seaweed from around the world.

These interactions included 163 , with humpback whales the most prevalent (95 separate events), gray whales (2), (2) and northern right whales (1).

Adults formed the largest group of documented interactions (53%), then calves (14%), subadults (1%), and unidentified sizes (32%).

"The use of objects by cetaceans like baleen whales is well known, and their ability to interact with their environment in complex behaviors has been previously reported on," Dr. Meynecke said.

"But whales, including humpback whales, are less often observed to perform object use, and this behavior might be more common than previously thought.

"There are two plausible theories: play and/or self-medication with seaweed. This behavior may be playful but could also serve additional benefits in the context of learning and socializing, as well as ectoparasite removal and skin treatment by using brown algae's antibacterial properties."

Dr. Meynecke said identifying this type of behavior across different populations was important to better understand the species' habitat preferences and underlined the complex behaviors whales displayed that scientists still had much to learn about.

More information: Jan-Olaf Meynecke et al, What's at Play: Humpback Whale Interaction with Seaweed Is a Global Phenomenon, Journal of Marine Science and Engineering (2023). DOI: 10.3390/jmse11091802

Journal information: Journal of Marine Science and Engineering

Provided by Griffith University

Citation: Migrating humpback whales around the world seen rolling in and playing with seaweed (2023, September 27) retrieved 27 September 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-09-migrating-humpback-whales-world-playing.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Whales stop by Gold Coast bay for day spa fix with full body scrubs
1 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)