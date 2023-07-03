'Traffic control' system for mucin and insulin secretion identified

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Tetraspanin 8 is localized at the plasma membrane of mucin-secreting cells. a Optical plane of a representative confocal image of mucin-secreting cells transfected with Tspan-8·RFP and immunolabelled for the Na+/K+-ATPase α1. Right image shows the merge of the two. Scale bar is 5 µm. b Quantification of the Pearson Correlation Coefficient (PCC) between Tspan-8·RFP and Na+/K+-ATPase α1. As control, Na+/K+-ATPase α1 images were rotated 90° right and the PCC was calculated. Each dot represents the PCC of one image with at least three cells. n = 9. The red dot is the mean value of the gray dots +/− the standard deviation. One-way ANOVA test p < 0.001. c Optical plane from a confocal image of live mucin-secreting cells expressing Tspan-8·GFP at endogenous levels. To visualize the plasma membrane, cells were incubated with the lipophilic membrane marker CellBrite®. Right image shows the merge of the two. Arrows point to the plasma membrane. Scale bar is 5 µm. Five images from two independent cell cultures showed similar results. d WT HT29-N2 cell lines were processed to obtain plasma membrane-enriched fractions. Purified samples were analyzed by western blot. As controls, top and middle panels show immunoblotting against Na+/K+-ATPase α1 and beta tubulin respectively. One of three independent experiment is shown. All replicates showed similar results. Credit: Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-39277-9

Researchers from the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) in Barcelona have published a study in the journal Nature Communications that reveals how cells carry out the controlled release of mucins and insulin, two crucial proteins for human health.

Mucins, the main component of mucous, form a protective barrier and lubricant on our body surfaces such as the respiratory and digestive tracts. Humans secrete roughly one liter of mucins per day, which are released by specialized cells in a controlled manner to ensure the right quantity for proper bodily functions.

"An imbalance in mucin secretion, whether excessive or inadequate, can lead to respiratory and digestive tract diseases ranging from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to ulcerative colitis," says José Wojnacki, first author of the study and postdoctoral researcher at the Center for Genomic Regulation "Similarly, insulin, a hormone secreted by the pancreas, is instrumental in the regulation of blood glucose levels. Defects in insulin production are the root cause of diabetes," he adds.

Cells store proteins like mucins and insulin in sacs or "granules." When the cell needs to release these substances, the granules attach to the cell's outer layer, the membrane, and release their contents outside. The study found that a protein known as tetraspanin-8, present on the cell membrane, acts like a gatekeeper during secretion, deciding which granules containing mucin or insulin get to attach to the membrane and when. Cells secreting mucins over a 30-minute period, with sacs or 'granules' containing the mucins shown as white dots. Normal cells secreting mucins are shown on the left. Cells with tetraspanin-8 knocked out are shown on the right, secreting double the number of mucins. Credit: Centre for Genomic Regulation/ Wojnacki et al. Nature Communications DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-39277-9

The study demonstrates that the regulated secretion of mucins and insulin is biphasic, meaning a first rapid release of pre-docked granules is followed by a second, slower release of granules from a reserve pool. The study also shows that fusion of granules loaded with mucins requires a protein called syntaxin-2.

Tetraspanin-8 sequesters syntaxin-2, limiting the amount of mucin release. In the absence of tetraspanin-8, the researchers observed a doubling of mucin secretion, as more syntaxin-2 is available for the docking and fusion of granules. This discovery also extended to insulin release, indicating a universal mechanism that could have significant implications for understanding how cells secrete these vital proteins based on physiological needs.

"If the cell is a busy city, the granules are lorries loaded with cargoes like mucins and insulin. The city's gate to the outside world is opened by proteins like syntaxin-2. In this analogy, tetraspanin-8 works like traffic control at the city's boundary, controlling the number of syntaxin 2 molecule available to open gates for lorries to dock and export their cargoes. This controlled management ensures just the right number of mucins or insulin is released based on bodily needs," says ICREA Research Professor Vivek Malhotra, corresponding author of the study and researcher at the Center for Genomic Regulation. Multiple cells showing the location of tetraspanin (red) and syntaxin (green) on the surface of cell. Yellow-shaded regions are where the two proteins overlap, demonstrating how ubiquitous they are across the entire plasma membrane. Credit: José Wojnacki/Centre for Genomic Regulation

"Tetraspanin-8 is an easy target for developing chemicals to control its function and therefore a means to reset deregulated mucin and insulin secretion noted in the associated human pathologies," adds Dr. Malhotra.

The researchers are now working to test the role of tetraspanin-8 in more advanced models that represent the complex physiology of the colon, airways, and pancreas to understand the influence of other cells that may co-function to control the net secretion of mucins and insulin.

More information: José Wojnacki et al, Tetraspanin-8 sequesters syntaxin-2 to control biphasic release propensity of mucin granules, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-39277-9 Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Center for Genomic Regulation