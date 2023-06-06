June 6, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

written by researcher(s)

proofread

Three ways to use ChatGPT to help students learn—and not cheat

by Kui Xie and Eric M. Anderman, The Conversation

chatgpt
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Since ChatGPT can engage in conversation and generate essays, computer codes, charts and graphs that closely resemble those created by humans, educators worry students may use it to cheat. A growing number of school districts across the country have decided to block access to ChatGPT on computers and networks.

As professors of educational psychology and educational technology, we've found that the main reason students cheat is their . For example, sometimes students are just motivated to get a high grade, whereas other times they are motivated to learn all that they can about a topic.

The decision to cheat or not, therefore, often relates to how academic assignments and tests are constructed and assessed, not on the availability of technological shortcuts. When they have the opportunity to rewrite an essay or retake a test if they don't do well initially, students are less likely to cheat.

We believe can use ChatGPT to increase their students' motivation for learning and actually prevent cheating. Here are three strategies for doing that.

1. Treat ChatGPT as a learning partner

Our research demonstrates that students are more likely to cheat when assignments are designed in ways that encourage them to outperform their classmates. In contrast, students are less likely to cheat when teachers assign academic tasks that prompt them to work collaboratively and to focus on mastering content instead of getting a good grade.

Treating ChatGPT as a learning partner can help teachers shift the focus among their students from competition and performance to collaboration and mastery.

For example, a science can assign students to work with ChatGPT to design a hydroponic vegetable garden. In this scenario, students could engage with ChatGPT to discuss the growing requirements for vegetables, brainstorm design ideas for a hydroponic system and analyze pros and cons of the design.

These activities are designed to promote mastery of content as they focus on the processes of learning rather than just the final grade.

2. Use ChatGPT to boost confidence

Research shows that when students feel confident that they can successfully do the work assigned to them, they are less likely to cheat. And an important way to boost students' confidence is to provide them with opportunities to experience success.

ChatGPT can facilitate such experiences by offering students individualized support and breaking down into smaller challenges or tasks.

For example, suppose students are asked to attempt to design a hypothetical vehicle that can use gasoline more efficiently than a traditional car. Students who struggle with the project—and might be inclined to cheat—can use ChatGPT to break down the larger problem into smaller tasks. ChatGPT might suggest they first develop an overall concept for the vehicle before determining the size and weight of the vehicle and deciding what type of fuel will be used. Teachers could also ask students to compare the steps suggested by ChatGPT with steps that are recommended by other sources.

3. Prompt ChatGPT to give supportive feedback

It is well documented that personalized feedback supports students' positive emotions, including .

ChatGPT can be directed to deliver feedback using positive, empathetic and encouraging language. For example, if a student completes a math problem incorrectly, instead of merely telling the student "You are wrong and the correct answer is …," ChatGPT may initiate a conversation with the . Here's a real response generated by ChatGPT: "Your answer is not correct, but it's completely normal to encounter occasional errors or misconceptions along the way. Don't be discouraged by this small setback; you're on the right track! I'm here to support you and answer any questions you may have. You're doing great!"

This will help students feel supported and understood while receiving feedback for improvement. Teachers can easily show students how to direct ChatGPT to provide them such feedback.

We believe that when teachers use ChatGPT and other AI chatbots thoughtfully—and also encourage students to use these tools responsibly in their schoolwork— have an incentive to learn more and cheat less.

Provided by The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.The Conversation

Citation: Three ways to use ChatGPT to help students learn—and not cheat (2023, June 6) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-ways-chatgpt-students-learnand.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Five ways teachers can integrate ChatGPT into their classrooms today
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are excuses for academic parties getting thinner or is it just me?

Sep 7, 2024

AAPT 2024 Summer Meeting Boston, MA (July 2024) - are you going?

Sep 2, 2024

RIP Edward "Joe" Redish (1942 - 2024), Physics Education

Sep 2, 2024

Incandescent bulbs in teaching

Aug 21, 2024

How to explain Bell's theorem to non-scientists

Aug 18, 2024

Free Abstract Algebra curriculum in Urdu and Hindi

Aug 17, 2024

More from STEM Educators and Teaching

Load comments (0)