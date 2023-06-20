June 20, 2023

Scientists describe a novel way to manipulate exotic materials

by Lawrence Bernard, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Novel way to manipulate exotic materials
A new method to control quantum states in a material is shown. The electric field induces polarization switching of the ferroelectric substrate, resulting in different magnetic and topological states. Credit: Mina Yoon, Fernando Reboredo, Jacquelyn DeMink/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

An advance in a topological insulator material—whose interior behaves like an electrical insulator but whose surface behaves like a conductor—could revolutionize the fields of next-generation electronics and quantum computing, according to scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Discovered in the 1980s, a topological material is a new phase of material whose discoverers received a Nobel Prize in 2016. Using only an electric field, ORNL researchers have transformed a normal insulator into a magnetic topological insulator. This exotic material allows electricity to flow across its surface and edges with no energy dissipation. The induces a change in the state of matter.

The ORNL scientists have published their findings in 2D Materials.

"The research could result in many practical applications, such as next-generation electronics, spintronics and ," said ORNL's Mina Yoon, who led the study.

Such matter could lead to high-speed, low-power electronics that burn less energy and operate faster than current silicon-based electronics.

More information: Wei Luo et al, Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films *, 2D Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1088/2053-1583/accaf7

Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

New material paves the way for more efficient electronics
