Novel protocol helps to quantify catchment-scale nitrate yield and fluvial export dynamics

Coupling geochemical and molecular techniques for catchment-scale NO 3 – dynamics. a. Natural abundance isotopes of river waters contain composite information of multiple NO 3 – sources and various NO 3 – cycling processes at the catchment scale; b. Coupling potentials of natural abundance isotopes, microbial molecular techniques, and 15N pairing techniques for revealing catchment-scale NO 3 – dynamics. Credit: WBG

Anthropogenic production of reactive nitrogen (N) is increasing rapidly due to the growing demand for food production. Rivers are the receptors of N, especially nitrate (NO 3 –), produced in their drainage catchments, therefore, quantifying catchment-scale NO 3 – sources and transformations is vital for understanding the global biogeochemical cycles of N and for remediating river NO 3 – pollution.

Historically, natural abundance isotopic compositions of NO 3 – (δ15N/δ18O-NO 3 –) in a river have been used to reveal catchment-scale NO 3 – sources and removal, and molecular techniques and 15N pairing experiments can quantify NO 3 – related processes and their regulators in microenvironments. However, there is a long-standing gap between these techniques because they focus on different aspects of a catchment.

Dr. Jiang Hao, Prof. Zhang Quanfa, and their colleagues from the Wuhan Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences proposed a novel protocol that comprehensively applies natural abundance isotope tracing, 15N pairing and molecular techniques to investigate the NO 3 – cycling processes and the regulating mechanisms at catchment scales. Their study was published in Science of the Total Environment

By applying the protocol in two catchments on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau representing varying environmental conditions, the researchers explicitly described the NO 3 – production and removal processes and their abiotic and biotic driving factors in the catchments. In addition, the spatial variations in the NO 3 – yield rates and fluvial NO 3 – export rates were well explained.

The results successfully demonstrated the effectiveness of the protocol in revealing catchment-scale NO 3 – yield and fluvial NO 3 – export dynamics.

More information: Hao Jiang et al, Coupling geochemical and microbial molecular techniques to reveal catchment-scale nitrate yield and fluvial export dynamics, Science of The Total Environment (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2023.163993 Journal information: Science of the Total Environment