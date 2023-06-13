June 13, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Light pollution confuses a color-changing coastal woodlouse, new research shows

by University of Exeter

Light pollution confuses coastal woodlouse
Sea-slaters are large isopods that forage on algae at night. Credit: Jolyon Troscianko

The sea slater is an inch-long woodlouse that lives around the high-tide line and is common in the UK and Europe. Sea slaters forage at night and can change color to blend in and conceal themselves from predators.

A new study—published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences and by the University of Exeter—tested the effects of a single-point light source (which casts clear shadows) and "diffuse" light (similar to "skyglow" found near towns and cities).

While the single light did not interfere with the sea slaters' camouflage, diffuse light caused them to turn paler while hiding on a dark background—making them more visible.

"With night skies getting brighter worldwide, it's important to understand how this will affect the ," said Kathryn Bullough, who led the study as part of her masters at the Centre for Ecology and Conservation on Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

"We know artificial light causes all sorts of negative effects for animals and plants, but our results show that shadow-casting light can have very different impacts to diffuse skyglow, even when both have the same overall brightness."

"Under point-source light, the sea slaters turned darker and sought out refuge on dark stones and shadows when available."

"But diffuse light caused them to become lighter, even though this would make them easier for predators to spot."

Light pollution confuses coastal woodlouse
Falmouth docks at night with fog and artificial lights creating extreme skyglow. Credit: Jolyon Troscianko

In the study, sea slaters were placed in a circular chamber with white pebbles covering half of the floor and black pebbles on the other half. They were then exposed either to point-source or diffuse light.

Under both kinds of light, sea slaters spent more time on the black pebbles, which more closely matched their starting color and therefore provided better camouflage. Under point-source light, they also turned darker—better matching the black pebbles. But under diffuse light, they became on average 27% lighter.

"We can't say exactly what causes this, but clearly interferes with the sea slaters' color-matching mechanism," said Dr. Jolyon Troscianko, also from the Centre for Ecology and Conservation.

"One possibility is that they respond to this light as if dawn was approaching."

"We know that nocturnal animals have very sensitive light vision, so skyglow will appear very bright to them."

Light pollution confuses coastal woodlouse
Falmouth promenade at night with a clear sky, with streetlights creating direct light that spills onto the rockpools below (right). Credit: Jolyon Troscianko

With clustered in , shorelines are disproportionately affected by light pollution. While sea slaters are not a , they are commonly eaten by shore birds such as oystercatchers and gulls.

"Many shore bird species are in severe decline, so it is critical that we understand how affects their prey as part of a complex ecosystem," Dr. Troscianko said.

More information: Kathryn Bullough et al, Artificial light at night causes conflicting behavioural and morphological defence responses in a marine isopod, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2023.0725. royalsocietypublishing.org/doi … .1098/rspb.2023.0725

Journal information: Proceedings of the Royal Society B

Provided by University of Exeter

Citation: Light pollution confuses a color-changing coastal woodlouse, new research shows (2023, June 13) retrieved 13 June 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-pollution-color-changing-coastal-woodlouse.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Light pollution has complex effects on animal vision
3 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)