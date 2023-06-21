How does household water insecurity affect children's health and well-being?

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

The global burden of disease associated with water insecurity has traditionally focused on diarrheal disease as the most significant driver of infant and child mortality. However, a review in WIREs Water notes that there are many other ways that water insecurity can have adverse health and social consequences for children.

Inadequate or unsafe household water can have a range of health effects in children from infancy to late adolescence. Household water insecurity can spread disease, cause interruptions to growth and development, lead to school absenteeism and interpersonal violence, and contribute to other aspects of children's mental and physical health.

"Because children's voices are not always included in anti-poverty dialogs, we risk under-appreciating the wide-ranging effects of water poverty on children and missing opportunities to improve their health and well-being," said corresponding Justin Stoler, Ph.D., of the University of Miami.

