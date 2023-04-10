Video: 13 volcanoes seen from space

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Have you ever wondered what a volcano looks like from space? Today, we're counting down our picks of the most impressive volcanoes around the world—captured by satellites.

Our countdown includes Mount Fuji, Mount Mayon and Mount Vesuvius. Satellites orbiting 800 km above us can monitor volcanoes. They can provide real-time data on volcanic activity and can even help disaster response efforts post-eruption. Credit: ESA - European Space Agency