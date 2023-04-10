April 10, 2023

Video: 13 volcanoes seen from space

by European Space Agency

Have you ever wondered what a volcano looks like from space? Today, we're counting down our picks of the most impressive volcanoes around the world—captured by satellites.

Our countdown includes Mount Fuji, Mount Mayon and Mount Vesuvius. Satellites orbiting 800 km above us can monitor volcanoes. They can provide on volcanic activity and can even help disaster response efforts post-eruption.

Provided by European Space Agency

