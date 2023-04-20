April 20, 2023

Video: What they don't teach you about climate change

by American Chemical Society

What they don't teach you about climate change (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

We all know about the greenhouse effect, but how many of us actually understand it?

Turns out, carbon dioxide is not a "blanket," and saying it "absorbs" heat is barely half the story.

In today's episode, we figure out what's so special about this one molecule where a mere 0.04% of it can change our entire planet.

Provided by American Chemical Society

