April 24, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

New report provides insight into the library's evolving role in student success

by SAGE Publications

library user
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

A new Technology from Sage report sheds light on challenges in the librarian-patron relationship, including the need for greater digital literacy and more tailored support for students, and recommends methods to support the student experience. "The Knowledge Gap Between Librarians and Students: Contrasting Librarian and Student Perspectives on the Undergraduate Workflow" report is the second in the Librarian Futures series.

A of nearly 600 students in the US, UK, and Canada highlights key findings for librarians across the undergraduate workflow—specifically in discovery, scaffolding, literacy, and engagement—and uncovers a gap between student needs and library offerings:

  • 35% of students have used the library website.
  • 63% use Google to conduct research while 10% try the library first.
  • Only 27% have entered the library building itself.

These findings suggest a need for libraries to improve their online presence and visibility on campus and build students' digital literacy.

The report also highlights a need to increase student engagement. For example:

  • Only 25% of students reported receiving help from librarians for accessing resources, and 16% said librarians had helped them find good information.
  • While most students were aware of extracurricular library offerings, only 25% took advantage of additional training.
  • Key student groups (such as first-generation and disabled students) reported lower levels of engagement with their .

The report concludes that by considering their current provision for and taking the opportunity to refocus their output, librarians can continue to play an important role in reaching student learning needs.

"At Technology from Sage, we believe that the librarian will be more important than ever as institutions try to keep pace in today's digital era and that the library is well-placed to address the gaps we identified through this report," says Matthew Hayes, managing director of Technology from Sage. "We are dedicated to supporting libraries and librarians to perform these critical functions and it is our hope that by identifying student needs, this will help bridge that gap."

Provided by SAGE Publications

Citation: New report provides insight into the library's evolving role in student success (2023, April 24) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-04-insight-library-evolving-role-student.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Report reveals opportunities for new era of patron-centered library services
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are excuses for academic parties getting thinner or is it just me?

Sep 7, 2024

AAPT 2024 Summer Meeting Boston, MA (July 2024) - are you going?

Sep 2, 2024

RIP Edward "Joe" Redish (1942 - 2024), Physics Education

Sep 2, 2024

Incandescent bulbs in teaching

Aug 21, 2024

How to explain Bell's theorem to non-scientists

Aug 18, 2024

Free Abstract Algebra curriculum in Urdu and Hindi

Aug 17, 2024

More from STEM Educators and Teaching

Load comments (0)