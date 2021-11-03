SAGE is an independent academic publisher of books, journals, and electronic products in the humanities and social sciences and the scientific, technical, and medical fields. SAGE was founded in 1965 by George McCune and Sara Miller McCune. The company is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, with offices in London, New Delhi, Singapore, and Washington, D.C. Its current president and chief executive officer is Blaise R. Simqu. In May 2008, SAGE acquired CQ Press. SAGE's other imprints are Corwin Press and Pine Forge Press.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed