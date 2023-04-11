Ariane 5 flight VA260, carrying the Juice mission, is fully integrated and ready for rollout

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: ESA-Manuel Pedoussaut

Ariane 5 for flight VA260 carrying ESA's Juice mission is seen here fully integrated and ready for rollout for its planned April 13, 2023 launch from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.

Juice—JUpiter ICy Moons Explorer—is humankind's next bold mission to the outer solar system. After an eight-year journey to Jupiter, it will make detailed observations of the gas giant and its three large ocean-bearing moons: Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.

This ambitious mission will characterize these moons with a powerful suite of remote sensing, geophysical and in situ instruments to discover more about these compelling destinations as potential habitats for past or present life. Juice will monitor Jupiter's complex magnetic, radiation and plasma environment in depth and its interplay with the moons, studying the Jupiter system as an archetype for gas giant systems across the universe.