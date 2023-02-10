New strategy enables stepwise photo-assisted decomposition of carbohydrates to hydrogen

Illustration of a stepwise method for H 2 production from biomass and storage in the form of C 1 LHCs. Credit: Luo Nengchao and Ren Puning

Hydrogen (H 2 ), as a clean energy vector, can be produced via biomass photo-reforming powered by solar light. For future biomass refining, biomass photo-reforming deserves a high decomposition extent of biomass to maximize H 2 production.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Wang Feng, Dr. Luo Nengchao from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Prof. Paolo Fornasiero from University of Trieste, proposed a "C-C bond-first" strategy and realized carbohydrates conversion into C 1 liquid hydrogen carriers (LHCs, consisting of HCOOH and HCHO) over Ta-CeO 2 photocatalyst. The LHCs could release H 2 on site that was needed by either photo- or thermocatalysis.

This work was published in Joule on Jan. 31.

Currently, the main obstacle to high H 2 yield is the far insufficient C-C bond breaking to convert biomass carbons into CO 2 with maximization of H 2 production.

In this study, the researchers demonstrated the significance of prioritized scission of C-C bonds in carbohydrates for photocatalytic hydrogen production and storage.

The proposed "C-C bond first" strategy emphasized prioritized biomass conversion to liquid C 1 LHCs via fully breaking the C-C bonds. A synergistic Ta-CeO 2 that utilized the photo- and thermal energy from solar light fully broke the C-C bonds of carbohydrates, producing C 1 LHCs comprising HCOOH and HCHO with yields from 62% to 86%.

They found that during photocatalytic oxidation of carbohydrates, the elevated temperature was adopted to inhibit deleterious radical coupling over the strongly distorted Ta-CeO 2 . The resulting C 1 LHCs that could be transported released only H 2 and CO 2 , independent of solar light irradiation. The yield of H 2 from glucose was 33%, much higher than that of direct photoreforming of glucose.

"This stepwise method was also exemplified by flow-type photocatalytic oxidation of glucose under concentrated solar light, which enabled 15% yield of C 1 LHCs from glucose via a cumulative irradiation time of 15.5 hours," said Prof. Luo.

More information: Puning Ren et al, Stepwise photoassisted decomposition of carbohydrates to H2, Joule (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.joule.2023.01.002 Journal information: Joule