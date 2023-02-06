Study finds connection between social presence and online social capital in social commerce

Conceptual model. Credit: Authors of the study

A recent research study published in the International Journal of e-Collaboration (IJeC) has explored the relationship between social presence, online social capital, and social commerce (s-commerce) behavior. The study used an online survey and analyzed the collected data through a structural equation model (SEM).

Social commerce behavior refers to the use of social media platforms and other digital channels for the purpose of buying and selling goods and services. It involves the integration of social media features such as product recommendations, user ratings and reviews, and the ability to make purchases directly from social media platforms. Social commerce behavior encompasses various activities such as social sharing of products, collaborative purchasing, and online marketplaces. The goal of social commerce is to leverage social networks and user-generated content to enhance the online shopping experience and drive sales.

The findings of the study showed that social presence has a direct connection with online social capital, including both bonding and bridging. However, social presence was not found to have a significant connection with s-commerce behavior, such as sharing and shopping. But the cluster model suggested that social presence does have a meaningful impact on social sharing and shopping intentions. Additionally, the study confirmed that online social capital and s-commerce intentions are positively related to social interaction. The results also showed that social capital serves as a complementary mediator between the two.

The authors of the study suggest that the findings can provide useful guidance for both consumers and scholars. They recommend creating a user-preferred s-commerce environment that allows for personalized services and easier access to valuable purchase-related information. Overall, the study highlights the importance of considering social presence in the context of online social capital and s-commerce behavior.

More information: Md. Alamgir Hossain et al, Effect of Social Presence on Behavioral Intention to Social Commerce Through Online Social Capital, International Journal of e-Collaboration (2023). DOI: 10.4018/IJeC.315779