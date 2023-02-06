Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, USA, IGI Global is a leading medium-sized independent academic publisher of international scientific research. IGI Global is committed to facilitating the discovery of pioneering research that enhances and expands the body of knowledge available to the research community through traditional and open access publishing workflows. Working in close collaboration with expert researchers and professionals from leading institutions, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard University, Stanford University, University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, Tsinghua University, and Australian National University, IGI Global publishes quality peer-reviewed content across 350+ topics in 11 core subject areas. With over 150,000+ industry-leading researchers and experts worldwide contributing to IGI Global’s publications, we ensure that each title contains the most emerging and timeliest research.

Address 701 E Chocolate Ave, Hershey, PA 17033, United States Website https://www.igi-global.com/

