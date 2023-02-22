Entrepreneurship starts in the cradle: How does a sense of security in early childhood give rise to entrepreneurs?

Cultural characteristics relevant to entrepreneurship, according to Hofstede [16], in Israel (Study 1), Singapore (Study 2), and the United Kingdom (Study 3). Credit: Behavioral Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.3390/bs13010061

Attachment theory is a concept in developmental psychology developed over the years 1969 to 1982 by John Bowlby. Attachment theory maintains that babies are born with an innate system that seeks to create a safe and meaningful relationship with their primary caregiver. The theory considers babies' need to form a secure relationship with their attachment figures as a basic requirement for survival, like food.

In a new study, three researchers from Reichman University, psychologist Sandra Segal, research lab manager at the Adelson School of Entrepreneurship, Dr. Yossi Maaravi Dean of the Adelson School, and Prof. Mario Mikulincer of the Baruch Ivcher School of Psychology, examined the development of entrepreneurial traits based on an interpersonal model of attachment, which indicates security in relationships and thus, enables exploration, growth and prosperity.

Entrepreneurship is one of the most significant building blocks of economic growth. Entrepreneurs have a creative nature and a proactive approach that leads them to discover and develop groundbreaking opportunities, services, and products. However, entrepreneurs are often required to rely on others, such as mentors, investors, and partners. An entrepreneurial approach involves aspects of risk-taking, responsibility, self-efficacy, and innovation, all of which are connected to a person's tendency to explore opportunities and grow.

The study examined the relationship between attachment and entrepreneurial tendencies across three different cultures—Israel, Singapore and the U.K.—with more than 900 participants. The research findings showed that a secure pattern in relationships is positively related to entrepreneurial traits. That is, not only does having confidence in others foster growth within relationships, it is also related to the development of an entrepreneurial personality tendency that is necessary for the development of a venture.

The researchers conducted the study online in the three countries mentioned above, each of which have differences in cultural aspects relevant to entrepreneurship: individualism (vs. collectivism), fear of uncertainty (vs. its acceptance) and cultural hierarchy (high vs. low). The level of attachment was measured by two scales—anxiety in relationships and avoidance from relationships.

Attachment-anxious people have a fear of being abandoned and generally perceive the world as threatening. Attachment-avoidant people prefer to act alone and tend to mistrust others. A low score on both scales reflects a secure attachment pattern, while a high score on at least one of the scales reflects an insecure attachment pattern. Entrepreneurial tendencies were measured as a constellation of five traits that are important to possess as an entrepreneur: creativity, calculated risk-taking, internal locus of control, need for achievement, and need for autonomy.

The research findings show that the more secure the attachment, that is, the less anxious and avoidant people are, the higher their entrepreneurial tendency. In other words, the findings suggest that the ability to explore, develop and initiate originates in early childhood and develops throughout life when significant relationships with others encourage healthy development and autonomy, and hence, entrepreneurial success.

The study is published in the journal Behavioral Sciences.

More information: Sandra Segal et al, A Secure Base for Entrepreneurship: Attachment Orientations and Entrepreneurial Tendencies, Behavioral Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.3390/bs13010061

Provided by Reichman University