February 14, 2023

Snow algae: Investigating how algal blooms impact mountain snowpack

by Lael Gilbert, Utah State University

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Scott Hotaling, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Watershed Sciences in the Quinney College of Natural Resources, is exploring how the watermelon-tinted blooms of snow algae impact mountain snowpack—where they come from, what triggers a bloom, and what factors influence the size, scale and magnitude of snow algal blooms.

Intensely brilliant and starkly white, freshly fallen snow is the most reflective natural surface on earth—normally. A clean snowpack reflects back most of the sun's energy and allows snowpack to persist longer into spring and summer seasons.

But snowpack levels in the West have taken a hit over the last few decades. They lose their reflectiveness when settles onto their surface, or when dark-red blooms of snow algae grow and absorb . These darkening agents are changing how snow accumulates, persists and melts each season, with implications for hydropower, biodiversity, irrigation and drinking water.

Provided by Utah State University

