February 2, 2022

Researchers model 'red snow' algal blooming events

by University of Tokyo

Red snow phenomena are a balancing act
Researchers from Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo find that the occurrence of red snow is closely tied to the length of the snow melt season and new snowfall events. Credit: Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo

Red snow is a unique phenomenon caused by blooms of red algae that live on the surface of snow. Now, researchers from Japan have developed a model to predict the occurrence of red snow events. In a recent study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences, researchers from Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo found that red snow algal blooms are associated with the duration of snow melt and the timing of new snowfall.

Red algae are photosynthetic microbes that live on the surface of snow and ice. The algae appear in the spring on thawing snow surfaces and can speed up snow melt as they darken the snow surface. The dark surface becomes warmer and faster. The abundance of snow algae is influenced by factors such as the snow conditions, like snow depth and nutrient availability, as well as local meteorological conditions.

"It's important to understand why and when these algal blooms occur," says lead author of the study Yukihiko Onuma. The cryosphere, which includes all the frozen places on Earth, is dwindling as global temperatures rise. "Our aim with this research was to try and predict the location and timing of red snow events and their effects on global ."

The researchers took a previously developed simple snow algae model and incorporated additional factors that influence the occurrence of algal blooms, such as snowfall and daylight length. When they tested the new model using real-world data from fifteen sites around the world, they found it performed well.

The team then incorporated the snow algae model into a land surface model to create a global snow algae simulation. "The simulation predicted in places where they have previously occurred," explains Onuma. "We also know that new snowfall during the melting season can cover the algae and, in the simulation, we found that the timing of blooms was closely tied to how long the snow cover persisted and the timing of fresh snowfall during the season."

Given that snow cover is decreasing globally, this new model is a for predicting future snow algae blooms and their effects on this important global habitat.

The article, "Global simulation of snow algal blooming by coupling a land surface and newly developed algae models," was published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences.

Explore further

Red and green snow algae increase snowmelt in the Antarctic Peninsula
More information: Y. Onuma et al, Global Simulation of Snow Algal Blooming by Coupling a Land Surface and Newly Developed Snow Algae Models, Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2021JG006339
Provided by University of Tokyo
Citation: Researchers model 'red snow' algal blooming events (2022, February 2) retrieved 2 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-red-algal-blooming-events.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)