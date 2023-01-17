January 17, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Leonardo da Vinci's paradox on the periodic motion of bubbles cracked

by University of Seville

Leonardo da Vinci's paradox cracked
Leonardo’s sketch showing the spiral motion of an ascending bubble from his manuscript known as the Codex Leicester

Prof. Miguel Ángel Herrada, from the University of Seville, and Prof. Jens G. Eggers, from the University of Bristol, have discovered a mechanism to explain the unstable movement of bubbles rising in water. According to the researchers, the results, which are published in the journal PNAS, may be useful to understand the motion of particles whose behavior is intermediate between a solid and a gas.

Leonardo da Vinci observed five centuries ago that , if large enough, periodically deviate in a zigzag or spiral from straight-line movement. However, no quantitative description of the phenomenon or physical mechanism to explain this periodic motion had ever been found.

The authors of this new paper have developed a numerical discretization technique to characterize precisely the bubble's air-water interface, which enables them to simulate its motion and explore its stability. Their simulations closely match high-precision measurements of unsteady bubble motion and show that bubbles deviate from a straight trajectory in water when their spherical radius exceeds 0.926 millimeters, a result within 2% of experimental values obtained with ultrapure water in the 90s.

The researchers propose a mechanism for the instability of the bubble trajectory whereby periodic tilting of the bubble changes its , thus affecting the upward velocity and causing a wobble in the bubble's trajectory, tilting up the side of the bubble whose curvature has increased.

Then, as the moves faster and the fluid pressure falls around the high-curvature surface, the pressure imbalance returns the bubble to its original position, restarting the periodic cycle.

More information: Miguel A. Herrada et al, Path instability of an air bubble rising in water, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2216830120

Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by University of Seville

Citation: Leonardo da Vinci's paradox on the periodic motion of bubbles cracked (2023, January 17) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-01-leonardo-da-vinci-paradox-periodic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers reveal formation mechanism of large plumes in the solar prominence
158 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (1)