December 6, 2022

Multifunctional terahertz transparency of thermally oxidized vanadium metasurface over insulator metal transition

by Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

Multifunctional terahertz transparency of thermally oxidized vanadium metasurface over insulator metal transition
Schematics of fabrication steps: A vanadium slit array is patterned on a c-plane sapphire substrate by photolithography. After that, the vanadium slit array is annealed under optimized oxygen pressure and temperature. After the annealing process, the thickness of the film doubled. Credit: UNIST

A research team, led by the Nano Optics Group within the Department of Physics at UNIST has reported achieving all-vanadium dioxide (VO2) multifunctional metasurfaces, which perform as a transparent window in the broadband THz regime with variable DC conductivity of dynamic range over three decades and selective switchability of near-infrared (NIR) diffraction.

Metasurfaces are made of artificially two-dimensional (2D) subwavelength-scaled nanostructures whose properties can not be found in . The newly proposed metasurfaces are expected to be used in various applications, such as the next-generation wireless communication systems, such as 6G.

In this study, the research team successfully fabricated slit arrays with micrometer scale dimensions by conducting photolithography, followed by thermal oxidation of pre-defined vanadium metal structures without etching damage on the substrate.

The research team further examined the transmission, reflection, and absorption in the THz regime across the phase change temperature experimentally and theoretically and revealed that the metasurface is constantly transparent while the VO2 change from insulating to metallic due to light funneling through the subwavelength slits.

Furthermore, by thermally controlling the NIR optical path difference between the slits and the VO2 electrodes, the research team could achieve successful switching between destructive and constructive interferences of the zeroth-order diffraction.

Multifunctional terahertz transparency of thermally oxidized vanadium metasurface over insulator metal transition
Selective switching of the zeroth-order diffraction at 790 nm. Credit: UNIST

"The etching-free fabrication method and multifunctional THz transparency demonstrated here will be fruitful for VO2 applications, such as multispectral smart windows and hybrid communications," noted the research team.

The findings of this study have been published in the November 2022 issue of Laser & Photonics Reviews.

More information: Hyosim Yang et al, Multifunctional Terahertz Transparency of a Thermally Oxidized Vanadium Metasurface over Insulator Metal Transition, Laser & Photonics Reviews (2022). DOI: 10.1002/lpor.202200399

Provided by Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

Citation: Multifunctional terahertz transparency of thermally oxidized vanadium metasurface over insulator metal transition (2022, December 6) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-12-multifunctional-terahertz-transparency-thermally-oxidized.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A transparent, thermally tunable microwave absorber based on patterned vanadium dioxide film
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

1 hour ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

9 hours ago

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)