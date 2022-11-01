November 1, 2022

Video: Is DNA the future of data storage?

by American Chemical Society

Is DNA the future of data storage? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Could the future of data storage be DNA? It's the original format after all, storing the information needed to build every living thing.

And it has a handful of qualities that would make it perfect for storing all the in our world.

With recent advances in sequencing and printing DNA, it's technically possible, but there are a few obstacles to overcome before this sci-fi-sounding tech can become a household reality.

Provided by American Chemical Society

