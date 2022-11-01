Video: Is DNA the future of data storage?
Could the future of data storage be DNA? It's the original format after all, storing the information needed to build every living thing.
And it has a handful of qualities that would make it perfect for storing all the digital information in our world.
With recent advances in sequencing and printing DNA, it's technically possible, but there are a few obstacles to overcome before this sci-fi-sounding tech can become a household reality.
Provided by American Chemical Society