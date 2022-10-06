October 6, 2022

80-year-old mystery in static electricity finally solved

by JooHyeon Heo, Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

80-year-old mystery in static electricity finally solved
Charge mosaics on contact-charged dielectrics. (a) In a conventional view, two electrically neutral materials (gra) brought into contact and then separated charge uniformly (lower left), one positive (red) and one negative (blue). In an alternative scenario (lower right), each surface develops a highly non-uniform 'charge mosaic' with neighboring domains of opposite charge polarities. (b) Collage of charge mosaics reported in the literature (the years and scale bars are indicated). Credit: UNIST

Historically, contact electrification (CE) was humanity's first and only source of electricity up until around the 18th century, yet its true nature is still elusive. Today it is considered a core component of technologies such as laser printers, LCD production processes, electrostatic painting, and separation of plastics for recycling as well as a major industrial hazard (damage to electronic systems, explosions in coal mines, fires in chemical plants, etc.) due to electrostatic discharges (ESD) accompanying CE. In a vacuum, ESDs of a simple adhesive tape are so powerful that they generate enough X-rays to take an X-ray image of a finger.

For the longest time, it was assumed that two contacting/sliding materials are charging oppositely and uniformly. In the 1940s though it was observed that each of the separated surfaces is carrying both, (+) and (-) , after CE. The creation of so-called charge mosaics was attributed to the irreproducibility of experiments, inherent inhomogeneities of contacting materials, or a general "stochastic nature" of CE.

A research team, led by Professor Bartosz A. Grzybowski (Department of Chemistry) from the Center for Soft and Living Matter, within the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) at UNIST has investigated the possible sources of charge mosaics for over a decade. Published online and to be included in the October 2022 issue of Nature Physics, this study is expected to help control the potentially harmful electrostatic discharges.

"In our 2011 Science paper, we showed sub-micrometer-scale charge non-uniformity of unknown origin. At that time, our hypothesis was to attribute these (+/-) mosaics to the transfer of microscopic patches of materials between the surfaces being separated. However, over many years of work on the problem, this and related models were simply not holding up, as it was gradually becoming unclear to us (and many other colleagues with whom we discussed) how these microscopic patches can explain even millimeter-scale regions of opposite polarity coexisting on the same surface. Nonetheless, we and the community had no better answer why the (+/-) mosaics are seen at all and over so many length scales," says Professor Grzybowski.

In the paper published recently in Nature Physics, the group of Professor Grzybowski shows that charge mosaics are a direct consequence of ESD. The experiments demonstrate that between delaminating materials the sequences of "sparks" are created and they are responsible for forming the (+/-) charge distributions that are symmetrical on both materials.

"You might think that a can only bring charges to zero, but it actually can locally invert them. It is connected with the fact that it is much easier to ignite the 'spark' than to extinguish it," says Dr. Yaroslav Sobolev, the lead author of the paper. "Even when the charges are reduced to zero, the spark keeps going powered by the field of adjacent regions untouched by this spark."

The proposed theory explains why charge mosaics were seen on many different materials, including sheets of paper, rubbing balloons, steel balls rolling on Teflon surfaces, or polymers detached from the same or other polymers. It also hints at the origin of crackling noise when you peel off a sticky tape—it might be a manifestation of the plasma discharges plucking the tape like a guitar string. Presented research should help control the potentially harmful electrostatic discharges and bring us closer to true understanding of the nature of contact electrification, noted the research team.

Explore further

Researchers observe Marcus inverted region of charge transfer from low-dimensional semiconductor materials
More information: Bartosz Grzybowski, Charge mosaics on contact-electrified dielectrics result from polarity-inverting discharges, Nature Physics (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-022-01714-9

H. T. Baytekina Et al, The Mosaic of Surface Charge in Contact Electrification, Science (2011). DOI: 10.1126/science.1201512

Journal information: Nature Physics , Science

Provided by Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology
Citation: 80-year-old mystery in static electricity finally solved (2022, October 6) retrieved 6 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-year-old-mystery-static-electricity.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Concussion question regarding PSI for football helmets

Oct 05, 2022

Magnus Effect experiment problem

Oct 02, 2022

Arrow of Time

Oct 01, 2022

Focussing on the Treadmill of Veritasium's Blackbird faster than wind

Oct 01, 2022

Separation of Plasma into positive nucleus and negative electrons

Sep 27, 2022

Why does increasing the height of a water tower increase water pressure?

Sep 26, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)