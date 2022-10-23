October 23, 2022

Partial solar eclipse from Iceland to India on Tuesday

A partial solar eclipse in Iraq in 2019. Tuesday's eclipse is not expected to darken the sky
A partial solar eclipse in Iraq in 2019. Tuesday's eclipse is not expected to darken the sky.

A partial solar eclipse will be visible across a swathe of the Northern Hemisphere on Tuesday, with amateur astronomers warned to take care watching the rare phenomenon.

The eclipse will start at 0858 GMT in Iceland and end off the coast of India at 1302 GMT, crossing Europe, North Africa and the Middle East on its way, according to the IMCCE institute of France's Paris Observatory.

Solar eclipses occur when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow down onto our planet.

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon completely blocks the Sun's disk, momentarily plunging a portion of the Earth into complete darkness.

However Tuesday's eclipse is only partial, and the "Moon's shadow will not touch the surface of the Earth at any point," the Paris Observatory said in a statement.

The Moon will cover a maximum of 82 percent of the Sun over Kazakhstan, but it will not be enough darken the daylight, Paris Observatory Florent Deleflie said.

"To start getting the sense of darkness in the sky, to perceive a kind of cold light, the Sun needs to be at least 95 percent obscured," Deleflie told AFP.

Those hoping to watch the eclipse should not look at the Sun directly, even through clouds, to avoid eye damage, according to experts. Protective eyewear should be worn instead.

"We will see that a small piece of the Sun is missing. It won't be spectacular, but it's always an event for amateur astronomers—and it can make for beautiful photos," Deleflie said.

It will be the 16th of the century, and the second of this year.

The next total solar eclipse will cross North America on April 8, 2024, according to NASA.

Explore further

Partial eclipse sweeps over northern hemisphere

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Partial solar eclipse from Iceland to India on Tuesday (2022, October 23) retrieved 23 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-partial-solar-eclipse-iceland-india.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Ivuna meteorite from edge of solar system to Tanzania?

12 hours ago

Would light travel in a circle at the edge of the observable Universe?

21 hours ago

The James Webb Space Telescope

Oct 21, 2022

How hot is the Sun in space? (James Webb related)

Oct 20, 2022

Is there a theoretical size limit for a planet?

Oct 19, 2022

Could there be macro objects out there that convert energy to mass?

Oct 19, 2022

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)