June 10, 2021

Sunrise special: Solar eclipse thrills world's northern tier

by Marcia Dunn

Sunrise special: Solar eclipse thrills world's northern tier
An annular solar eclipse rises over the skyline of Toronto on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Credit: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

The top of the world got a sunrise special Thursday—a "ring of fire" solar eclipse.

This so-called began at the Canadian province of Ontario, then swept across Greenland, the North Pole and finally Siberia, as the moon passed directly in front of the sun.

An annular eclipse occurs when a new moon is around its farthest point from us and appearing smaller, and so it doesn't completely blot out the sun when it's dead center.

The upper portions of North America, Europe and Asia enjoyed a partial eclipse, at least where the skies were clear. At those locations, the moon appeared to take a bite out of the sun.

It was the first eclipse of the sun visible from North America since August 2017, when a dramatic total crisscrossed the U.S. The next one is coming up in 2024.

A total lunar eclipse graced the skies two weeks ago.

    A bird is silhouetted against the sun as the moon blocks part of the sun during a partial solar eclipse in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Credit: AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
    A partially eclipsed sun peaks out from behind a cloud as it rises over lower Manhattan in New York, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Credit: AP Photo/Seth Wenig
    A partial solar eclipse rises behind clouds, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Arbutus, Md. Credit: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
    A man wears special glasses to watch the partial solar eclipse in Trafalgar Square in London, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Credit: AP Photo/Frank Augstein
    A statue of Our Lady, Star Of The Sea on Bull Wall in Dublin, is silhouetted against the sky during a partial solar eclipse, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Credit: Brian Lawless/PA via AP
    The sun is partially eclipsed as it sets over the horizon in Beijing on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Credit: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
    The sun is partially eclipsed as it rises over lower Manhattan in New York, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Credit: AP Photo/Seth Wenig
    A partial solar eclipse rises over the Baltimore skyline, Thursday, June 10, 2021, seen from Arbutus, Md. Credit: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
    Josh Fields, from Putney, Vt., stands on top of his vehicle to get a clear photograph of the the partial solar eclipse at Hogback Mountain, in Marlboro, Vt., on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Credit: Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP

Explore further

Partial eclipse sweeps over northern hemisphere

