May 16, 2022

Lunar eclipse thrills stargazers in the Americas

by The Associated Press

A lunar eclipse is seen behind a cyclist during the first blood moon of the year, in Irwindale, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

A total lunar eclipse provided a spectacular celestial show as it unfolded Sunday night into early Monday in the Americas.

The eastern half of North America and all of Central and South America were prime locations to see the eclipse, while partial stages were visible across Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Among those watching the eclipse where skies were clear were residents of Buenos Aires, Argentina, who bundled up in the chilly night and relaxed on blankets in a park to look at the event. In Caracas, Venezuela, some people brought as a crowd gathered to watch.

The moon was bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth's sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, one of the longest totalities of the decade. It was the first so-called "" in a year.

A total eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, and casts a shadow on the lunar surface. The moon was 225,000 miles (362,000 kilometers) away at the peak of the eclipse—around midnight on the U.S. East Coast.

There'll be another lengthy in November, with Africa and Europe being the best places to see it, but not the Americas. Then the next one isn't until 2025.

    In this combination of photos, the moon is shines during a full lunar eclipse, upper left, and then at various stages as it emerges from the earth's shadow, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho. The orange color of the moon is caused by the Moon passing into the shadow of the Earth. Credit: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
    A couple look at the moon during the first blood moon of the year, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
    A lunar eclipse begins as the full moon sets over the hills of the Taunus mountains near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, May 16, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Michael Probst
    People look at the moon during the first blood moon of the year, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
    A full moon rises above the iconic Haghia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey, early Monday, May 16, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Mucahid Yapici
    A woman takes a photo of the first blood moon lunar eclipse of the year at the Killi Killi lookout in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Juan Karita
    A girl looks at the moon through a telescope during the first blood moon of the year, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
    A lunar eclipse is seen above the artwork titled: "Seven Magic Mountains" by artist Ugo Rondinone, during the first blood moon of the year Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Jean, Nev. Credit: AP Photo/John Locher
    People gather around the planetarium to watch a lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, May 16, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd
    A lunar eclipse is seen behind an Argentinian flag during the first blood moon of the year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, May 16, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd
    A lunar eclipse shines above palm trees on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Long Beach, Calif. Credit: AP Photo/Ashley Landis
    A lunar eclipse covers the moon as it rises beyond a statue atop the Liberty Memorial tower at the National World War I Museum on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

