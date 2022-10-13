October 13, 2022

Using a lithium nitride gradient in 3D carbon-based lithium anodes for highly stable lithium metal batteries

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

In situ generation of Li3N concentration gradient in 3D carbon-based lithium anodes for highly stable lithium metal batteries
The 3D carbon-based lithium anode with Li3N gradient and artificial solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) prevents dendrite propagation and volume expansion and promotes Li+ transmission. Credit: Journal of Energy Chemistry

Recently, Weimin Chen and Faquan Yu from the Wuhan Institute of Technology and Liang Wang from the Chongqing Institute of Green and Intelligent Technology published a manuscript titled "In situ generation of Li3N concentration gradient in 3D carbon-based lithium anodes towards highly-stable lithium metal batteries" in the Journal of Energy Chemistry.

Because of the rapid advancements in portable electronic products, , and clean energy storage devices, developing with high energy storage capability and long life has become urgent. Lithium is one of the most promising anode materials for next-generation energy storage systems owing to its high mass-specific capacity (3860 mAhg-1) and low electrochemical potential (−3.04 V) compared with the standard hydrogen electrode.

However, the electrochemical instability and hostless nature of lithium cause uncontrolled dendrite propagation and infinite volume expansion during the lithium plating/stripping process, resulting in the consumption of non-replenishable electrolytes and the internal short-circuit; consequently, the practical applications of lithium metal anodes (LMAs) are impeded.

Here, a three-dimensional (3D) lithium anode with Li3N gradient was fabricated in situ on a carbon-based framework by using the thermal diffusion method (denoted as CC/Li/Li3N). Density functional theory calculations showed that the energy barrier of Li+ diffusion on the Li3N layer was nearly 20 times lower than that on the Li surface, revealing that Li3N can facilitate efficient Li+ diffusion and withstand high current density during the Li plating/stripping process.

In situ further confirmed that Li3N can effectively enable Li+ to pass through the electrode/electrolyte interface and achieve consistent dendritic-free growth under high current density. When assembled with a LiFePO4 cathode, the complete cells showed excellent cycling stability and high capacity retention in liquid-electrolyte-based batteries and solid-state cells, demonstrating the promising commercial universality of the CC/Li/Li3N anode.

More information: Wenzhu Cao et al, In situ generation of Li3N concentration gradient in 3D carbon-based lithium anodes towards highly-stable lithium metal batteries, Journal of Energy Chemistry (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.jechem.2022.09.025
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
