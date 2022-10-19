October 19, 2022

Researchers discover new plant immune pathway based on G protein

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers discover new plant immune pathway based on G protein
A model illustrating nuclear-localized XLG2 coordinated plant defensed gene expression with MLKs. Credit: IGDB

Plant cell-surface localized immune receptors recognize conserved microbial features to perceive pathogen invasion and activate plant immunity. Heterotrimeric G proteins, which are composed of α, β and γ subunits, are widely found in eukaryotes and play important regulatory roles in eukaryotic cells.

Previously, a research team led by Prof. Zhou Jianmin from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology (IGDB) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has shown that plant-specific Gα protein extra-large G protein 2 (XLG2) regulates by directly coupling to immune receptors. Upon pathogen infection, XLG2 was phosphorylated by the central immune kinase receptor-like cytoplasmic kinases (RLCKs) at the N terminus. However, how XLG2 regulates immune receptor-mediated downstream immune signaling remained unknown.

In a new study published in Cell Host & Microbe on Oct. 13, the research team led by Prof. Zhou found that microbial patterns rapidly induce the nuclear accumulation of XLG2, which requires its nuclear-localization signal motif and phosphorylation sites of XLG2. They showed that the nuclear localization of XLG2 plays an important role in plant resistance to bacterial pathogens.

The researchers further identified that nuclear-localized XLG2 interacts with a family of kinase named Mut9-like kinases (MLKs). While MLKs negatively regulate defense gene expression in a kinase activity dependent manner, XLG2 de-represses immune response by inhibiting the kinase activity of MLK, and probably suppresses its phosphorylation on downstream unknown targets.

This study reveals a new pathway linking surface-localized and defense gene expression in the , which might provide new clues for improvement of plant resistance. Meanwhile, this finding also greatly improves our understanding on heterotrimeric G protein-mediated downstream signaling in plants.

Explore further

How a molecular switch shapes plant organ growth
More information: Miaomiao Ma et al, A surface-receptor-coupled G protein regulates plant immunity through nuclear protein kinases, Cell Host & Microbe (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.chom.2022.09.012
Journal information: Cell Host & Microbe

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers discover new plant immune pathway based on G protein (2022, October 19) retrieved 19 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-immune-pathway-based-protein.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

2 hours ago

Need to refine an argument against an (almost) anti-vaxxer

Oct 17, 2022

Sepsis is often misdiagnosed, or just missed. That may change soon.

Oct 16, 2022

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5, . . .

Oct 16, 2022

Flurona - COVID-19 and influenza at the same time

Oct 11, 2022

Danger of spending time inside a running, not moving car

Oct 10, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)