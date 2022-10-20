October 20, 2022

Food quality might be key for juvenile sockeye salmon growth and survival

by University of British Columbia

Food quality might be key for juvenile sockeye salmon growth and survival
Juvenile sockeye salmon. Credit: Grant Callegari / Hakai Institute

The quality of food that sockeye salmon eat along their migration routes is more important than quantity to their growth and condition, a new study has found, highlighting concerns about the effects of climate change on ocean conditions and salmon. The work is published in FACETS.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia's Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries (IOF), the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), University of Toronto, Dalhousie University, and the Hakai Institute examined juvenile from three locations along their migration route in coastal British Columbia. In 2015 and 2016, the and of juvenile sockeye was sampled in the northern Strait of Georgia, the highly tidally mixed Johnstone Strait, and Queen Charlotte Strait.

"We measured the fatty acids in the sockeye salmon tissues, specifically looking at stored that are important for mobilizing energy during periods of starvation, such as what these salmon face in Johnstone Strait," said lead author Dr. Jessica Garzke, an IOF postdoctoral fellow. "We found that short term changes in health differed between years but were not related to zooplankton biomass, abundance, average size, or species composition. Rather it was the quality of the that played an important role."

Leaving the generally productive and good foraging area of the Strait of Georgia for the typically food-poor conditions of the Johnstone Strait has a powerful impact on the young salmon. When juvenile sockeye salmon entered Johnstone Strait in 2015, they were generally in good body and nutritional condition, and able to use stored energy resources to manage traversing this section, where prey availability was low, to get to Queen Charlotte Strait. In 2016, however, juvenile sockeye salmon entered Johnstone Strait with poor body and nutritional condition, and they struggled to regain condition when they reached Queen Charlotte Strait.

  • Food quality might be key for juvenile sockeye salmon growth and survival
    Salmon seining in Johnstone Strait. Credit: Grant Callegari / Hakai Institute
  • Food quality might be key for juvenile sockeye salmon growth and survival
    Salmon. Credit: Grant Callegari / Hakai Institute

"It was clear from our study that differences in juvenile salmon condition between the two years were due to changes in the food quality available to the fish, more than any other factor. Incorporation of measurements in addition to analysis of quantity of prey is vital to understanding changes in fish condition and survival between years," Dr. Garzke said.

Understanding how diet affects the salmon's growth and health during the early part of their lives could help researchers understand the long-term population trends of the species including their decline, says Dr. Garzke. Sockeye salmon are an iconic species in British Columbia, important both commercially and culturally, and are in decline.

The research highlighted how variable the are that juvenile salmon face in British Columbia, said senior author and IOF associate professor Dr. Brian Hunt, with migrating salmon experiencing "boom and bust" feeding conditions. "Importantly, feeding conditions are not consistent from one year to the next. They are impacted by changing climate, and areas that had good feeding conditions in one year can be bad the next. The more areas that switch to bad feeding conditions, the tougher it is for juveniles to survive the coastal migration and their first winter at sea."

Explore further

You are what you eat is as important for fish as it is for people
More information: Jessica Garzke et al, Dynamic coastal pelagic habitat drives rapid changes in growth and condition of juvenile sockeye salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka) during early marine migration, FACETS (2022). DOI: 10.1139/facets-2022-0068
Provided by University of British Columbia
Citation: Food quality might be key for juvenile sockeye salmon growth and survival (2022, October 20) retrieved 20 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-food-quality-key-juvenile-sockeye.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Brains Entangle Proton Spins

4 hours ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

Oct 19, 2022

Need to refine an argument against an (almost) anti-vaxxer

Oct 17, 2022

Sepsis is often misdiagnosed, or just missed. That may change soon.

Oct 16, 2022

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5, . . .

Oct 16, 2022

Flurona - COVID-19 and influenza at the same time

Oct 11, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)