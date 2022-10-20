October 20, 2022

Why some fairy-wrens can be more 'aggressive' in the wild

by Flinders University

Why some fairy-wrens can be more 'aggressive' in the wild
Male superb blue-wren (Malurus cyaneus). Credit: Andrew Katsis (Flinders University / University of Vienna)

Contrary to their pretty name and appearance, some Australian superb fairy-wrens can be "aggressive" in the wild—which may be important for their survival.

When it comes to nest defense or territory intrusions, international bird experts have found that the well-known fairy-wren (Malurus cyaneus) can display differing levels of aggression depending on their "personality."

With predation from other , feral and , and humans impacting , it is important to understand which innate qualities of Australian flora influence their survival, say the animal behavior experts from Flinders University and the University of Vienna.

Researchers studied the perky little songbirds in Australian bushland and captured wild superb fairy-wrens to assess their personalities in short-term captivity. Their results have been published in Animal Behavior and PeerJ.

"Personality syndromes in animals may have adaptive benefits for survival," says researcher Dr. Diane Colombelli-Négrel, principal investigator from the BirdLab at Flinders University.

  • Why some fairy-wrens can be more 'aggressive' in the wild
    Aggressive behaviour can help superb fairy-wrens protect their offspring from predation in the nest. Credit: Andrew Katsis (Flinders University / University of Vienna)
  • Why some fairy-wrens can be more 'aggressive' in the wild
    Female superb fairy-wrens were studied in the Flinders University research. Credit: Andrew Katsis (Flinders University / University of Vienna)

The tests applied were based on birds' shyness-boldness, exploration vs avoidance behavior, and low-high aggression. The birds were then released in the wild and tested in different threat situations.

"In one experiment, that attacked their mirror image responded more strongly to predator audio playback compared to those with low aggressiveness," says Dr. Colombelli-Négrel.

"We also observed that birds with extreme exploration behavior were more aggressive (approached closer, faster and for longer periods of time) against these stimuli."

Another interesting observation was that blue-wren pairs with mismatching behaviors also responded strongly to intruders, researchers found.

The studies, published in two journal articles, support the ecological validity of personality measured in short-term captivity for survival-related contexts in the wild.

Explore further

Baby birds tune in from egg, study finds
More information: Jack Bilby et al, When aggressiveness could be too risky: linking personality traits and predator response in superb fairy-wrens, PeerJ (2022). DOI: 10.7717/peerj.14011

Diane Colombelli-Négrel et al, Superb fairy-wrens with extreme exploration phenotypes respond more strongly to simulated territory intrusions, Animal Behaviour (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.anbehav.2022.08.015

Provided by Flinders University
Citation: Why some fairy-wrens can be more 'aggressive' in the wild (2022, October 20) retrieved 20 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-fairy-wrens-aggressive-wild.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Brains Entangle Proton Spins

1 hour ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

23 hours ago

Need to refine an argument against an (almost) anti-vaxxer

Oct 17, 2022

Sepsis is often misdiagnosed, or just missed. That may change soon.

Oct 16, 2022

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5, . . .

Oct 16, 2022

Flurona - COVID-19 and influenza at the same time

Oct 11, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)