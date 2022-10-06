October 6, 2022

Modern pesticide accelerates corrosion of ancient Roman bowl

by Nature Publishing Group

Archaeology: Modern pesticide accelerates corrosion of ancient Roman bowl
The recent history of the Roman Bowl–(A) the area where the bowl was found in relation to other Roman sites, exact findspot cannot be shown to protect the site (B) the interior and (C) exterior of the bowl during conservation and (D) the bowl on display at Sandwich Museum. Credit: Scientific Reports (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-17902-9

A corroded Roman bowl dated to the Late Iron Age (between 43 and 410 AD) contains traces of chlorobenzenes, a chemical once used in pesticides that is known to accumulate in soil and water sources. The study, published in Scientific Reports, highlights that soil polluted with chlorobenzenes may pose a continuing threat to the preservation of archaeological material still in the ground.

Chlorobenzenes are that can be toxic at high levels and most have been prohibited for use in the UK following concerns being raised about . These compounds are thought, however, to have accumulated in the environment through previous agricultural and industrial activities. A Roman bowl, made of a copper-alloy, was found in 2016 on a farm in Kent (UK), a site that was known to have been used for agriculture since at least 1936.

Luciana da Costa Carvalho and colleagues analyzed the green and brown-colored corrosion on the bowl to identify their different components. They found elements that were indicative of the changes over time in the soil caused by human activities. In the green-colored corrosion, the authors found chlorobenzenes were present. The authors also found diethyltoluamide (also known as DEET) in the brown-colored corrosion, a modern compound that is still used in .

The authors suggest that the chlorobenzenes were associated with increased corrosion in the Roman bowl. They conclude that even though chlorobenzenes are no longer used in the UK, polluted soil may still threaten the preservation of archaeological material still buried and more research needs to be undertaken to better understand the processes involved.

Explore further

Study reveals corrosion mechanism of magnesium alloys in marine atmospheric environment
More information: Luciana da Costa Carvalho, The influence of pesticides on the corrosion of a Roman bowl excavated in Kent, UK, Scientific Reports (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-17902-9
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Nature Publishing Group
Citation: Modern pesticide accelerates corrosion of ancient Roman bowl (2022, October 6) retrieved 6 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-archaeology-modern-pesticide-corrosion-ancient.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
33 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)