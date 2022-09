Credit: The American Chemical Society

Farmers used to worry about weeds. Then, herbicides solved that problem. At least for a while. In 1997, there were 432 new patents for herbicides; by 2009, there were only 65.

Developing broad-spectrum glyphosate and "Roundup Ready" crops worked so well that people basically stopped looking for new herbicides.

But then the weeds started fighting back.

Explore further Federal court orders EPA to re-examine whether roundup causes cancer