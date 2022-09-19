September 19, 2022

Hygroscopic polymeric gels: Collecting freshwater and energy from atmospheric moisture

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

The synthesis strategies and AME applications of HPGs. Credit: NIMTE

The global population explosion has triggered a huge demand for freshwater and energy. Despite the great progress in developing technology, achieving freshwater and energy sustainability still remains challenging.

The atmosphere contains abundant atmospheric moisture reaching up to 12,900 cubic kilometers, six times the total volume of global rivers. The atmospheric moisture can satisfy all demands for energy and freshwater if exploited effectively; however, it is often ignored.

Emerging atmospheric moisture exploitation (AME) technology is a promising alternative to alleviate the global freshwater and energy crisis. Benefiting from their high-tunable physical and , unique porous and swellable features, and easy integrability with functional additives, hygroscopic polymeric gels (HPGs) characterized by three-dimensional (3D) polymeric networks have been regarded as desirable materials for AME.

Based on the previous reported studies on HPGs, Prof. Chen Tao and coworkers at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have systematically summarized recent progress in HPGs with particular focus on the hygroscopic mechanism, design and preparation strategy, and relevant AME applications.

In the review, published in Matter, they unraveled the hygroscopic mechanism of HPGs, which involves two simultaneous processes, i.e., moisture trapping and water storage.

Versatile synthesis strategies for HPGs are also discussed, including the construction of porous structures in hydrophilic gels, mixing hygroscopic components within polymer networks, etc.

In addition, rational integrations of functional additives into their networks through gelation chemistry can endow HPGs varied properties to exploit captured for diverse cutting-edge applications for and freshwater generation, involving fuel production, thermal management, electric generation, hygrochromism, freshwater collection, and agricultural irrigation.

Moreover, the current development challenges and future trends of HPGs were illustrated, concerning relatively low hygroscopic performance and , incomplete regeneration after hydration, as well as fabrication cost, and conceptual production technologies.

More information: Feng Ni et al, Hygroscopic polymer gels toward atmospheric moisture exploitations for energy management and freshwater generation, Matter (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.matt.2022.06.010
Journal information: Matter

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Hygroscopic polymeric gels: Collecting freshwater and energy from atmospheric moisture (2022, September 19) retrieved 20 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-hygroscopic-polymeric-gels-freshwater-energy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
