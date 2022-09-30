September 30, 2022

Deteriorating safety on frozen lakes in a warming world

by Institute for Basic Science

Don't crack - deteriorating safety on frozen lakes in a warming world
Schematic illustration of the effects of Global Warming on future lake-ice conditions and anticipated impacts on transportation and recreational activities. Warming levels are given relative to the long-term climate mean of 1900-1929 (Background graphics, licensed from Shutterstock.com). Credit: Institute for Basic Science

Millions of international viewers enjoyed watching the reality TV show "Ice Road Truckers," in which experienced truck drivers were expected to master scary challenges, such as transporting heavy supplies across frozen lakes in the remote Arctic. According to a new study by an international team of climate and lake scientists and published in the journal Earth's Future, crossing frozen lakes with heavy trucks may soon be a matter of the past.

The study is based on one of the most comprehensive future climate change model simulations to date (the Community Earth System Model version 2 Large Ensemble) to determine at which warming levels unsafe ice conditions will be reached regionally with regards to transportation and recreational activities, including ice-fishing or ice-skating.

The conclusion of the study is straightforward, namely that will make lake ice much less safe. This is likely to affect Indigenous communities in the Arctic as well as regional economies, where people rely on ice roads as a means for fast and comparatively cheap transportation and supply during winter. Thinning future ice-conditions also threatens unique lake ecosystems that have adapted to recurring frozen lake conditions over tens of thousands of years.

"Our results demonstrate that the duration of safe ice over the next 80 years will shorten by 2–3 weeks depending on the future warming level. In regions where lakes are used as ice roads to transport heavy goods and supplies, the number of days with safe ice conditions will decline by more than 90%, even for a moderate warming of 1.5°C above early 20th century conditions," says Dr. Lei Huang, corresponding author of the study and former postdoctoral researcher at the IBS Center for Climate Physics (ICCP), in Busan, South Korea.

"According to our computer model simulations, many densely populated regions in the mid-latitudes are projected to experience a large deterioration in safe ice conditions for recreational activities. Already a 1.5°C warming above early 20th century conditions can lead to more than 60% loss in the duration of safe ice. This will negatively impact local communities that rely on the ice recreation industry," says Dr. Iestyn Woolway from Bangor University, U.K., first author of the study.

Dr. Sapna Sharma from York University in Canada, one of the lead authors, added, "Given that our planet has already warmed by 1.2°C since the beginning of industrialization, it is timely to implement proper regional adaptation strategies in affected communities to mitigate economic losses and to avoid loss of lives."

Explore further

World's lakes experience excess warming
More information: R. Iestyn Woolway et al, Lake ice will be less safe for recreation and transportation under future warming, Earth's Future (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022EF002907
Journal information: Earth's Future

Provided by Institute for Basic Science
Citation: Deteriorating safety on frozen lakes in a warming world (2022, September 30) retrieved 30 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-deteriorating-safety-frozen-lakes-world.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)